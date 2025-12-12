Dispatches

Maurice Cousins
Dec 15

You are 100% right to flag that this goes beyond money. And you are right to say procurement needs reform.

But I don't think the SDR did address the problems in defence at a fundamental level at all. Nor did the National Security Strategy. Both rest on the failed assumption that “clean power” will meet our industrial needs. We are in a uniquely bad position because we have HIGHEST INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICITY PRICES IN THE DEVELOPED WORLD. This is downstream from domestic policy. Two decades of energy consensus in Westminster.

High energy costs caused by renewable energy and Net Zero are leading to deindustrialisation. We have 500 years of historical data from Paul Kennedy that shows how scale, innovation and speed (ie productive force) win wars. It will be no different in our own era.

John Bew and others have argued the same. See his excellent essay in the New Statesman from last Xmas in the new era of Machinepolitik.

That means we needs lots of dense and reliable energy. The opposite of renewables, which are thermodynamically inferior to fossil fuels and nuclear.

Net Zero is not just catering our heavy industry which provide the foundation for an effective war fighting machine, but they impact our ability to produce things higher up the value chain like drones.

We are measuring losses in months in our industrial base and no one in Westminster seems to have noticed or willing to act - other than to address symptoms with more subsidies that fail to address the root cause.

For more information read Rian Whitton’s report for the Prosperity Institute. https://www.prosperity.com/media-publications/destroying-the-foundations/

Andrew Sabisky
Dec 14

"This experience makes the transformation of warfare even more urgent. The relationship between cost and capability has collapsed. A drone costing a few thousand pounds can neutralise armour costing millions. Commercial satellites deliver information once available only to superpowers. Autonomous systems built from civilian components can challenge formations that once defined military strength. Victory belongs not to the state with the most expensive equipment but to the state that can adapt and produce at speed."

OK, but Britain might be the single worst country in the world to "produce at speed". We don't do much production at all, largely due to very inflexible land use policies, very expensive energy, and the lack of the right skill base. This transformation in warfare is

a) not actually cheap - building millions of $1000 drones a year is very expensive at scale and (at least so far) doesn't actually entirely replace the need for some more traditional military technologies like fighter jets (although I have to say I really don't see the point of attack helicopters any more). Russia is spending 10-15% of GDP on an ultimately limited war, and is hardly pouring production effort into the most expensive weapons systems. Ukraine has stayed in the fight due to massive transfers from the West.

b) really really bad for Britain. Our strength in stuff like aerospace design is all tied to traditional technologies. Meanwhile, both Russia and Ukraine are massively reliant on Chinese UAV designs and components, because DJI is the world's greatest drone company bar none. The fact that DJI-style drones turned out to be so militarily effective for the price is the kind of good luck you get when you have a massive and very innovative industrial base. If you produce loads of stuff in general (much of it fairly high quality), some of it will turn out to be exceptionally useful when repurposed for military ends. Marconi, Pye and EKCO were British versions of the same phenomenon in WW2.

To clarify, the UK can probably have a fairly successful economy based around some advanced manufacturing, a globally important finance sector, and all kinds of successful service sector businesses that develop globally important IP (Bet365, AstraZeneca, Games Workshop). If the UK fixed its crazy regulatory and land use issues, it might be fine in terms of GDP growth without the fundamental structure of the economy changing too much. But none of this adds up to an economy that is in any way suited to any kind of large-scale war, and changing that would actually be fantastically expensive and not guaranteed to work even if no fiscal constraints applied (which they certainly do!). The Treasury, I suspect, has probably figured this out.

