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Simon Huddlestone's avatar
Simon Huddlestone
1d

I read this with great interest. Last week I was in the Bay of Naples and after a few days was struck by how just about everywhere I was getting a really great 5G signal…. vastly better than in urban West Yorkshire where I live and work. It was very noticeably better and had me thinking that if Italy with its moribund 21st century growth rate can do it, then why don’t we.

You’ve answered my question.

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Tim Almond's avatar
Tim Almond
1d

And that was government regulation that was created when, precisely? The day after Keir Starmer was elected, or some years before the Conservatives had 14 years in office to address this problem?

The public gave your party plenty of time to fix all sorts of problems, to bring about change that would improve growth, and in 14 years you delivered more of the same. Big statism, high taxes, nannying, an utter failure to reform planning.

Why should anyone believe you're going to do anything but complain about what Labour isn't doing?

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