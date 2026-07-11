Signals are strong in the Aussie Outback, the same can’t be said at Dover’s Docks

Connections drive growth. Roman and Inca roads, the Mon­gol horse relay, naval sig­nals and, even­tu­ally, the global tele­graph net­work were all essen­tial for the suc­cess of their civil­isa­tions because know­ledge is power. For 100 years, Bri­tain led the world because Bri­tons were the first to know.

The suc­cess of 20th-cen­tury Bri­tain relied on a ground­break­ing under­wa­ter net­work of thou­sands of miles of cop­per cables: the All Red Line, com­pleted in 1902 by the East­ern Tele­graph Com­pany, con­nect­ing every ter­rit­ory of the Empire back to Lon­don.

Fast-for­ward a cen­tury and things couldn’t be more dif­fer­ent. The coun­try that wired the planet can no longer con­nect itself.

A few months ago, I left Paris on the Eurostar with a stack of work for the way home. French coun­tryside rolled by, yet I noticed noth­ing bey­ond my laptop screen. Fields that we’d fought over a cen­tury ago flew by unnoticed. I had my head down, slog­ging away, until we emerged, blink­ing, from the tun­nel.

That’s when I stopped to look up. Not because I wanted to, but because I was forced to. From the Chan­nel coast to Lon­don, my phone sig­nal came and went. Unin­ter­rup­ted tele­phone calls were impossible, and the inter­net was non-exist­ent.

That’s not just true of Kent. Just over a week ago, I was in Dul­wich, one of the wealth­i­est corners of Lon­don, the world’s fin­an­cial cap­ital. I had an after­noon’s work and a phone to do it on, but man­aged noth­ing because the sig­nal was use­less.

In my exper­i­ence, the cap­ital today has worse con­nec­tions than Kabul did when I was based there with the Brit­ish Army over a dec­ade ago. And I’m not alone in noti­cing.

After my day in Dul­wich, I pos­ted about it on X. Hun­dreds of people replied, report­ing sim­ilar exper­i­ences. A cam­paign group, Buf­fer­ing Bri­tain, was set up this year to tackle this grow­ing prob­lem.

To under­stand how we got here, I must first explain that all mobile sig­nals work in the same basic way: your phone com­mu­nic­ates with nearby radio towers using invis­ible radio waves. Stand­ard mobile recep­tion allows you to text and make calls, while more recent sig­nals like 3G, 4G and 5G allow devices to con­nect to the inter­net. But all come from the same cell towers.

EACH cell tower con­tains mul­tiple anten­nas, with each one trans­mit­ting a dif­fer­ent type of sig­nal or fre­quency band. Your phone con­nects to the antenna and fre­quency that best matches your net­work and device.

Sev­eral mobile net­works can also use the same tower. While the mast is shared, each pro­vider broad­casts on its own licensed fre­quen­cies, allow­ing EE, Voda­fone, O2 and Three cus­tom­ers to con­nect to the same struc­ture without their sig­nals becom­ing mixed up.

But the power of the sig­nals received on your phone is based on your loc­a­tion and, cru­cially, net­work con­ges­tion.

That’s why, if you’re amid the crush of a sold-out sta­dium, or at a music fest­ival in a remote field, the local net­work may buckle under the strain – leav­ing users with a patchy phone sig­nal.

But increas­ingly, this is hap­pen­ing in less crowded spaces too, leav­ing us without net­work recep­tion in a traffic jam, in major cit­ies and on com­muter trains.

The data con­firms it. A report by net­work test­ing spe­cial­ist MedUX car­ried out in 2024 ranked Lon­don rock bot­tom for over­all 5G mobile ser­vice in a list of 15 major cit­ies in Europe, brand­ing its speed, reli­ab­il­ity and avail­ab­il­ity ‘sub-par’ com­pared with cit­ies such as Stock­holm, Porto, Copen­ha­gen, Paris, Munich and Ber­lin.

Accord­ing to the net­work cov­er­age map­per Street­wave, only 55 per cent of Bri­tain’s land mass has accept­able cov­er­age.

The UK ranks 59th in the world for mobile down­load speeds, behind Kaza­kh­stan, Peru and Viet­nam. South Korea’s net­work is three times faster than ours.

What has gone wrong? Surely the UK, a G7 coun­try without a major war in almost a cen­tury, can’t struggle where Afgh­anistan, hardly the poster child of devel­op­ment, has suc­ceeded? Well, it can.

Often, angry neigh­bours are louder than those who would bene­fit

And the explan­a­tion is down to the same reason so much else in our national life is para­lysed: plan­ning.

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Bri­tain’s plan­ning sys­tem makes new masts extraordin­ar­ily dif­fi­cult to build. The over­all plan­ning approval rate in Eng­land is 86 per cent but for tele­com masts, it is just 51 per cent.

In some local author­it­ies, rejec­tion rates exceed 80 per cent. Even suc­cess­ful applic­a­tions can take months, with some known to take up to 500 days.

And that’s not tak­ing into account the applic­a­tions aban­doned before the pro­cess has even star­ted, thanks to the risk of rejec­tion. Too often, angry neigh­bours are louder than the wider com­munity who would bene­fit from a new mast.

The path of least res­ist­ance, there­fore, is for local politi­cians to oppose new masts. Those rejec­tions are made easier partly because of how we meas­ure cov­er­age. An area can count as ‘covered’ even if mobile data is very slow, simply because it is tech­nic­ally pos­sible to con­nect to the phone net­work there.

Worse, masts can be eas­ily torn down by land developers and only need repla­cing within three years.

State con­trol and taxes stran­gu­late mast com­pan­ies and mobile net­works, too, mak­ing it ever more dif­fi­cult for them to invest in new infra­struc­ture.

This ludicrous web of state inter­ven­tion is not just killing an industry, it’s killing our coun­try.

None of this is inev­it­able. In France, for example, the reg­u­lator demands net­works main­tain cov­er­age along high-speed train lines with fibre laid into the tracks.

Nor are our troubles down to the decision to remove China’s Hua­wei from our net­works. France did the same. They star­ted rip­ping Hua­wei out in 2021, but their net­work is still bet­ter than ours. So what can we do?

First, we must grant auto­matic plan­ning per­mis­sion. If mobile

Min­is­ters must accept phone sig­nal is the plumb­ing of national life

oper­at­ors see the need for a mast, plan­ning should be gran­ted – unless there are novel and dis­tinct grounds for object­ing.

Second, we need shared access. Net­work Rail has been in pub­lic own­er­ship for years and my pro­posal is simple: when a track will be closed for planned work, net­work oper­at­ors should have guar­an­teed rights of access to upgrade equip­ment on the net­work. If we’re pay­ing for that dis­rup­tion already, we should be able to bene­fit from bet­ter con­nectiv­ity after the work is done.

The Gov­ern­ment will point to Project Reach, its part­ner­ship with Net­work Rail and private firms to do exactly that. But it cov­ers only the East Coast, West Coast and Great West­ern lines, leav­ing South East­ern Main Line, the route through my own con­stitu­ency and the gate­way to the Con­tin­ent, with noth­ing. That must change.

My last demand is for the Gov­ern­ment to put a min­is­ter in charge of the rol­lout – this isn’t a ques­tion of tech­no­logy but of will.

None of this needs the Treas­ury. It simply needs min­is­ters to accept that phone sig­nal sits along­side water and power as the basic plumb­ing of national life.

It could not be more crit­ical as Bri­tain mod­ern­ises. Waymo, the self-driv­ing car com­pany, is plan­ning to launch in Lon­don later this year – something that could be hampered by the city’s poor sig­nal. In the coun­tryside too, the self-steer­ing tract­ors that are cru­cial to mod­ern farm­ing can­not work without decent con­nec­tion.

BT reck­ons a full 5G rol­lout could add £230bil­lion to the eco­nomy by 2035. But the truth is, it could unlock growth bey­ond that.

We led the world once because we chose to con­nect – and our fail­ure to keep up is cost­ing us all.