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Sarah Kim's avatar
Sarah Kim
16h

😎👍

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Running Burning Man's avatar
Running Burning Man
1dEdited

And while you are at remaking the body politic, worry not so much about the whips, just seek out some MPs with a pair of gonads. I don't think you could find a single pair among the Labour members. So you could modify Kemi's 5 Cs to be 5 Cs and a G.

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