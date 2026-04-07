Dispatches

Dispatches

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Tele's avatar
Tele
4d

We could be that power again … but Labour and Conservatives lack the will to cut welfare spending for defence!

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4d

Good to know

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