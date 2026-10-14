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Sarah Kim's avatar
Sarah Kim
Oct 15

Thanks for the brilliant writing!😊👍

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Tim Almond's avatar
Tim Almond
Oct 14

Mass car making in the UK is dying. We generally can't compete with China and Turkey because of lower labour rates, and throwing taxpayers money at it isn't going to bring it back. Same as making t-shirts and children's toys.

What works is business models like Apple, ARM and Dyson, where people in the UK do the higher value work like design, engineering and marketing, and Asia does the making.

And picking what to do is best done by investors and capitalists who understand their businesses, not politicians without a shred of commerce on their CVs.

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