Dispatches

Dispatches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom McCallum's avatar
Tom McCallum
4d

An excellent speech and at a high contextual level where few of any political, economic, or environmental viewpoint would disagree with you.

Would that more who are in a position of political leadership spent more time first ensuring we can all get aligned at such a contextual level. Unfortunately, though, all too often they leap into tactical points scoring and bashing of their opposition. Yes, to some extent that is the "game" part of politics", so I am simply hoping (always) for more politicians to think as "cathedral builders" or, as you put it, planting trees that they will never see grow. A statesman thinks of the next generation, etc.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Tugendhat
Crossing the Rubicon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧's avatar
Crossing the Rubicon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧
4d

So…. Why didn’t you open up the North Sea more and start fracking in your 14, nut zero peddling years?

Why did your Party continue to pursue nut zero?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Tugendhat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture