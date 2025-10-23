Dispatches

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HP's avatar
HP
Oct 23, 2025

After the 7 October attacks, Muslim parents watching the protests in London and Manchester told me the same story. They saw acts of intimidation and symbols of aggression and division they would never tolerate at home being openly displayed on the streets.

There is no mention of those parents chastising their children for doing in the streets what would never be tolerated at home. They need to go to the mosque of the Imam on your flight.

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Tom Osborne's avatar
Tom Osborne
Oct 26, 2025

Excellent piece, Tom. If only the government of the day would listen and take note.

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