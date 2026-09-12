Dispatches

Dispatches

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Stephanie Barwise KC's avatar
Stephanie Barwise KC
Sep 12

An amazingly personalised perspective on the events of 9/11 and a reminder to us all to guard against modern complacency in the safety of the world order . 9/11 may have been the first Article 5 call to arms of NATO, but it wont be the last . Well said, Tom Tugendhat

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Tony Byrne's avatar
Tony Byrne
Sep 12

A big difference between our Foreign Secretary and the Shadow Foreign Secretary - the shadow understands the world.

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