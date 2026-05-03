Dispatches

Dispatches

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
4d

Britains problem is that the enemy is within your gates and has been for decades and is accelerating and you guys do nothing about it. Your judges lecture 14 year old girls about having weapons to protect themselves against Muslim predators. Your police throw white fathers in jail when they complain about Muslim rape gangs targeting their daughters. Your king elevates Ramadan ending over Easter. Some defender of the faith, or maybe he is, it’s just a different faith eh? Your police and elites sneer at English people who show the English flag in an English country. They call it racist. You coddle illegal aliens and insert them into English communities to what end.

As you rightly point out, your AG is on the side of terrorists and your PM is the same kind of worm. Insects stick together.

And then there are complaints Trump didn’t inform the UK what he was going to do in Iran? You all would have acted like democrats, informing the enemy without adding anything.

Good luck.

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Bill Park's avatar
Bill Park
3d

Nothing here about the military leadership's addiction to gold plating in procurement, the publc sector's gullabilty in the face of an exploitative private sector, the incestuous relationship between officers involved in procurement and the firms they hope will employ them post-retirement, the misplaced aspiration of a declining and overly deindustrialised middle power (aircraft carriers, really?), etc. This isn't serious.

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