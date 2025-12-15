Dispatches

Dec 16

Solid piece on the modular approach to maritime security. The shift from single-purpose warships to platforms that integrate distributed sensors and unmanned systems really does change deterrence calculus. I've seen similar thinking in how sattelite networks get designed, where resiliance comes from redundancy and flexible coordination rather than any single hardpoint. The speed-to-attribution point is key.

Interesting perspectives on the subject, thank you for sharing your thoughts. What do you make of the new 'Atlantic Bastion' mission, unveiled last week by the MoD?

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-unveils-new-undersea-warfare-technology-to-counter-threat-from-russia

