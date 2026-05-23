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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
4d

I bet the UK and the EU do neither.

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Jim McNeill's avatar
Jim McNeill
4d

I’ve seen reports that the UK only has weeks of drone supplies for any future war. That’s not the point: like Ukraine we need the capacity to manufacture drones in quantity which react to battlefield developments, stockpiling obsolete models is useless.

Fair enough, we don’t have that either.

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