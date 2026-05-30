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Lorne's avatar
Lorne
4d

Tom,

Interesting essay, but I wonder if implementing the Pope’s ideas is actually far simpler than you think?

The Pope's principles don't require Parliament to outrun the algorithm. They require company law to catch up with company behaviour - a race is far more practical and winnable.

We already know how to make named individuals accountable for systemic failures within organisations. The Senior Managers and Certification Regimes do exactly this in financial services. A named director personally liable for the ethical conduct of their company's AI systems is neither utopian, nor a legislative fantasy. It is mapping an extension of existing instruments onto a new domain. And Parliamentarians are quite good at that!

The real bottleneck isn't legislative speed. It's the habit of treating AI as a product problem rather than a governance problem. By regulating the boardroom and not the algorithm you fix most of the problems out outline. The Pope's call for robust human accountability and making a human being answerable when a machine decides who gets a loan, a job, or a hospital bed becomes entirely achievable. All without waiting for Parliaments around the world to understand how cutting-edge AI architectures work or where the bleeding edge of start-ups and LLMs are headed.

Nehemiah didn't need new tools. He needed people who knew which wall was theirs to build and to hold them accountable for it.

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4d

I see what you mean

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