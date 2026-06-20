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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
1h

It feels like it all the time now than ever before when labour took over from the previous government did Sunak maybe a little bit weak but he knew what he was doing with this guy is 100 times worse than anyone else in history

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