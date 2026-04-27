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Danielle Pletka's avatar
Danielle Pletka
2d

Thank you, Tom, for your principles and clarity. We know these calumnies against our troops in both the US and Australia. I wish we knew the way forward from this abyss.

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Wendy Wright's avatar
Wendy Wright
19h

Why is this not in the greater public domain! Why would any sane person volunteer to defend a country that does not defend them! This makes my blood boil 😡

Please , please keep getting the message out there- thank you for all you do & write 🙏

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