Venezuela and Iran are part of the same story but no one is reporting the connection.

Let me explain why:

Caracas may be 7000 miles away from Tehran but is an essential component of the Islamic Republic’s logistics of terror.

They have provided services from shadow banking and financial support, to Venezuelan diplomatic passports for Iranians and their terror proxies.

The truth is, Iran could never have spread fear and murder as widely without the support of Venezuela.

That makes the charge of narco-terrorist only one that could have been brought against Nicolás Maduro.

As the heir to Hugo Chavez, Maduro helped the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to fund groups like Hezbollah by enabling their transatlantic drugs trade.

That’s why President Trump’s actions in removing him are much more than an updated Monroe Doctrine in the Caribbean.

In changing the leadership of Venezuela, the US is supporting the Iranian people to overthrow their leadership and warning others, very clearly, of the consequences of supporting Tehran’s murderous agenda.

Clearly there are more details to come from the US and the intervention in a sovereign state should never be taken lightly, but let’s be clear, whatever the legality of this action, it is undermining an Iran who have committed atrocities towards their own people and across the world.

This is much more than a hard arrest, it’s a game changer for those who have been trying to harm us.