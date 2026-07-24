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Sarah Kim's avatar
Sarah Kim
11h

🌞

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Jack Harper's avatar
Jack Harper
1d

In life I avoid people who think they can take the P out of me, family friends and others all alike , and I cease to trust them. Leave Kenyans, who enjoy killing each other wholesale from time to time, to their new pals. The Chinese do nothing for free out of their kindness and generosity. Every Kenyan is a potential Uyghur or Tibetan for them to exploit and subjugate. Kenya’s history is a litany of government corruption and they richly deserve the leeching Chinese. Uhuru Bwana Gor blimey!

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