Dispatches

Dispatches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
2d

I don’t trust the Chinese they are so corrupt

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Tugendhat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture