Dispatches

Dispatches

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Grey Area's avatar
Grey Area
6h

“Hope is not a policy” is such a good summary. I think one of the hardest things about risk is having to make decisions before you have certainty. Knowing when the warning signs are serious enough to justify acting, especially when the threat might never materialise, is the really tricky bit.

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