Dispatches

Dispatches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Wright's avatar
Wendy Wright
7d

You should run MI7!

Reply
Share
Vanessa Bentley's avatar
Vanessa Bentley
7d

I read this piece on the day the Minister for Defence has resigned from government! As I understand it, the PM is unwilling and the Treasury unable to spend on our defence. The first rule of government is to defend its people! No point in spending on Net Zero if we have ceased to exist!

Thank you for this warning. It is a "must-read". I only hope the messages you present here, Mr Tugendhat, are heard and acted upon.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Tugendhat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture