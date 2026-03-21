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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
7d

Well, a dependence on renewables from wind and solar is madness of course. Cuba is a stellar example of Net zero. Zero electricity.

What possible relevance does Ukraine have to Canada, NZ or Australia? It barely has any real relevance to Britain.

Canada is allowing IRGC members to emigrate. That seems safe. England is basically under a caliphate, see Trafalgar Square. Didn’t Australia just have a massacre of Jews by Muslims? No wonder these strong states don’t want to get involved in their dhimmitude.

So United they’ll stand, and boom United they’ll fall. And BTW, zelensky asks if you can spare some more money? Maybe materiel? And oh yes, send us some troops.

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Running Burning Man's avatar
Running Burning Man
6d

Tommy, Tommy, Tommy! This so smacks of genuine desperation. You are an MP in Britain. A country that has a Navy somewhat larger than Iran's now. But not much. Meaning about 3 working boats, some with oars. Your country is under a virtual Caliphate. You've got the Muslim Brotherhood organizing group prayer in Trafalgar Square for Islamic dominance. NZ and Oz have literally no genuine interest in Ukraine. Really Canada too. And you know that. Your pitch about "our King" is kinda pathetic. Charles is a figurehead who no one really pays attention to, certainly not on matters of state.

Your real problem which you do not even discuss here is that you - and the EU - have weaseled out of responsibility for Hormuz. You expect the US to de-mine the place and send warships in. You refuse to protect your own access to oil and natural gas. The US is squeezing you - and Europe - and you haven't a clue how to respond. Canada has lots of tar sands, but that stuff is very tricky and you could not ramp up to actual crude much more than currently.

It is really a sad state of affairs and you and Europe are flailing. Time to man up fella.

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