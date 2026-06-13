Dispatches

Dispatches

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Cal A. Urquhart's avatar
Cal A. Urquhart
4d

This disaster has caused the resignation of the wrong person.

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
5d

The guy is so clueless I just think should be a general election now

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