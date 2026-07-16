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Has Trump lost the Iran war?
A recording from Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy's live video
Jul 16, 2026
Dispatches Podcast
Thoughts and articles from Tom Tugendhat covering Parliament and the Kingdom of Kent.Thoughts and articles from Tom Tugendhat covering Parliament and the Kingdom of Kent.
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