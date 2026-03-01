We need leadership not commentary

I'm not a commentator. I'm a politician whose job is to keep Britain safe. When I see someone who has murdered Brits around the world killed, I don't mourn.

The IRGC, under the orders of Ali Khamenei, have murdered British soldiers, tried to murder our citizens around the world, and many thousands more in Syria and Lebanon, I will not mourn his death.

We do not have the assets to get involved in attacking sites in Iran, but we should be defending our interests. Where are the British ships providing missile defence for the UAE? Where are the Royal Navy vessels keeping the sea lanes open and the energy flowing to the UK that will keep our lights on? We have found ourselves silenced by the worship of a dead god as the priests of international law are not recognising what it is for: keeping us safe; and are instead using it as an excuse for inaction.

A British Prime Minister who isn’t prepared to put our forces on readiness to protect our allies in the UAE, Bahrain, and elsewhere is not defending our interests.

We have HM's Armed Forces but Belgium's PM.