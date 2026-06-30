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Paul Young's avatar
Paul Young
1d

Yes Tom, but never forget that the reason why Starmer/Lab won power was because your colleagues, and the collective responsibility, fouled up time and time again and were voted out because the population of the UK (or those who could be bothered to vote) just wanted rid of you.

I fear that the, almost, continuous 'phsyco drama' that led the Tories (my political homeland) which led you to select charlatans, fruit loops and the truly hopeless as leaders has not bottomed out, so you're nailed on to be opposition for far too many years until the 'Conservative Party', and its true and electable values, returns.

Until then, in terms of defence (which the Tories let down time and time again): keep your puttees ironed and re-build your belt kit because, even though our reserve committment has long-expired, we'll be required to 'man-up' and step in to defend the 'flag-shagger demo crew' from harm because they'll be far too busy collecting their UC &PIP to spend down the boozer to actually put themselves in harms way.

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John James's avatar
John James
3h

These are the lines Kemi should have used in PMQs today.. sadly she didn’t 😫

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