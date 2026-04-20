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Running Burning Man's avatar
Running Burning Man
4d

Really an excellent "back story" explaining some of the intricacy of diplomacy. It should be enough to end the career of Starmer, but the guy is a bit of a Teflon politico. This is only the latest of things idiotic (or even willful) the guy has accomplished. So he is going to last for some further opportunity of Kierfoolery.

By the way, this article made me - finally delve into the differences of the verb forms of "career" and "careen". So this morning I am a tad more educated on that subject but I already knew Starmer was a dope. https://aceseditors.org/news/2020/are-you-careening-or-careering

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Grim Holson's avatar
Grim Holson
4d

Brilliant piece, thanks.

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