What comes next in Iran and what does it mean for us? We’re all asking the questions, these are my answers to Sky News.
Iran's regime is crumbling - I spoke to Sky News
I spoke to Trevor Phillips this morning about the violence we're seeing in Iran, what Britain should be thinking and how we plan for the future.
Jan 11, 2026
Dispatches Podcast
Thoughts and articles from Tom Tugendhat covering Parliament and the Kingdom of Kent.
