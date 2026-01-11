Iran's regime is crumbling - I spoke to Sky News

Dispatches

Dispatches

I spoke to Trevor Phillips this morning about the violence we're seeing in Iran, what Britain should be thinking and how we plan for the future.
Tom Tugendhat
Jan 11, 2026

What comes next in Iran and what does it mean for us? We’re all asking the questions, these are my answers to Sky News.

