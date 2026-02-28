Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
OPERATION EPIC FURY 🇮🇷 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Live Reaction with Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy
A recording from Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy's live video
Feb 28, 2026
Dispatches Podcast
Thoughts and articles from Tom Tugendhat covering Parliament and the Kingdom of Kent.Thoughts and articles from Tom Tugendhat covering Parliament and the Kingdom of Kent.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes