Dispatches

Dispatches

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About

December 2025

2025 Review of the Year with Tom Tugendhat & James Glancy
A recording from Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy's live video
  Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy
37:21
Standing with soldiers is recognising the tough choices they make
War isn't clean, bloodless, or morally easy. The Prince of Wales understands the compromises and is standing with those who defend us.
  Tom Tugendhat
Return of the Islamic State?
A recording from Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy's live video
  Tom TugendhatJames Glancy, and Andrew Fox
29:40
Guarding the seabed
With so much traffic and trade now moving unnoticed on cables on the seabed, mapping and sabotage of our maritime networks is leaving us vulnerable to…
  Tom Tugendhat
A strategy that starts tomorrow, fails today.
For all the talk of spending, we're looking at cuts. The US has made clear their position and the Russians have made clear their threats. We need to…
  Tom Tugendhat
The Muslim Brotherhood in the UK
Interview with Thomas Small who runs the Conflicted Podcast
  Tom Tugendhat
47:12
Some home truths...
We need to face the truth - our demographics are against us, young people are leaving, and the defence rebuild we need is all tomorrow with cuts likely…
  Tom Tugendhat
0:58
How did we get here?
If Britain wants influence, it must start by making itself indispensable
  Tom Tugendhat

November 2025

© 2026 Tom Tugendhat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture