Quick explainer: Venezuela's Iran link
Since 2007, Iran and Venezuela have backed each other in undermining security around the world. Despite recent events, no one seems to be talking about…
Jan 7
•
Tom Tugendhat
10
5
2
Iranians are making history - again
Tonight, Iranians are back on the streets.
Jan 1
•
Tom Tugendhat
87
21
20
December 2025
2025 Review of the Year with Tom Tugendhat & James Glancy
A recording from Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy's live video
Dec 29, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
and
James Glancy
1
1
37:21
Standing with soldiers is recognising the tough choices they make
War isn't clean, bloodless, or morally easy. The Prince of Wales understands the compromises and is standing with those who defend us.
Dec 27, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
13
4
Return of the Islamic State?
A recording from Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy's live video
Dec 18, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
,
James Glancy
, and
Andrew Fox
24
6
4
29:40
Guarding the seabed
With so much traffic and trade now moving unnoticed on cables on the seabed, mapping and sabotage of our maritime networks is leaving us vulnerable to…
Dec 15, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
11
3
4
A strategy that starts tomorrow, fails today.
For all the talk of spending, we're looking at cuts. The US has made clear their position and the Russians have made clear their threats. We need to…
Dec 12, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
7
2
3
The Muslim Brotherhood in the UK
Interview with Thomas Small who runs the Conflicted Podcast
Dec 9, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
9
1
1
47:12
Some home truths...
We need to face the truth - our demographics are against us, young people are leaving, and the defence rebuild we need is all tomorrow with cuts likely…
Dec 4, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
9
1
1
0:58
How did we get here?
If Britain wants influence, it must start by making itself indispensable
Dec 2, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
21
5
November 2025
I spoke in the Budget Debate. This is what I said.
Nov 27, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
7
1
2
9:08
Britain's growth problem isn't a mystery
An unsure government leads to a stifling of capital injected into businesses. Strong leadership allows for entrepreneurs and investors to plan, and it's…
Nov 26, 2025
•
Tom Tugendhat
12
3
4
